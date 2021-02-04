 

CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials, and Business and Technology Leaders for World’s Preeminent Energy Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 16:30  |  57   |   |   

The world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities will convene at the world’s preeminent energy conference, CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, to be held virtually March 1-5.

CERAWeek 2021: The New Map: Energy, Climate and Charting the Future will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined by changing policies, technology, alliances, geopolitics, and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.

Inspired by the new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.

2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Bill Gates will be among the speakers for CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021. The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, founder of Breakthrough Energy and author of the forthcoming book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, Mr. Gates will join energy leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the automotive, environmental, technology, financial and industrial sectors addressing the conference.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill Gates among the distinguished group of speakers at CERAWeek 2021,” said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “Through an unmatched career at the forefront of technology, innovation and philanthropy—and now as the author of a much-anticipated new book—his unique perspective on climate change and the work he’s doing through Breakthrough Energy will be a timely addition to the critical dialogues taking place at this year’s conference.

“There has perhaps never been a more important time for the CERAWeek community to come together. The past year has seen the novel coronavirus alter our world in profound ways. The great disruption it has wrought made more complex a broader transformation that had already been under way—one redrawing the map of global energy and geopolitics. The forces shaping this new map are still coming into view, and the past year has made the path forward all the more important to discern. At the same time a new Administration in the United States has sharply turned the corner on energy policy, both domestically and internationally. The CERAWeek 2021 program and its distinguished speakers will set out to bring clarity and perspective to this new and uncharted landscape.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials, and Business and Technology Leaders for World’s Preeminent Energy Conference The world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities will convene at the world’s preeminent energy conference, CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update