CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 to Convene Energy CEOs, Government Officials, and Business and Technology Leaders for World’s Preeminent Energy Conference

CERAWeek 2021: The New Map: Energy, Climate and Charting the Future will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined by changing policies, technology, alliances, geopolitics, and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.

The world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities will convene at the world’s preeminent energy conference, CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, to be held virtually March 1-5.

Inspired by the new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.

2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

Bill Gates will be among the speakers for CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021. The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, founder of Breakthrough Energy and author of the forthcoming book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need, Mr. Gates will join energy leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the automotive, environmental, technology, financial and industrial sectors addressing the conference.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill Gates among the distinguished group of speakers at CERAWeek 2021,” said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “Through an unmatched career at the forefront of technology, innovation and philanthropy—and now as the author of a much-anticipated new book—his unique perspective on climate change and the work he’s doing through Breakthrough Energy will be a timely addition to the critical dialogues taking place at this year’s conference.

“There has perhaps never been a more important time for the CERAWeek community to come together. The past year has seen the novel coronavirus alter our world in profound ways. The great disruption it has wrought made more complex a broader transformation that had already been under way—one redrawing the map of global energy and geopolitics. The forces shaping this new map are still coming into view, and the past year has made the path forward all the more important to discern. At the same time a new Administration in the United States has sharply turned the corner on energy policy, both domestically and internationally. The CERAWeek 2021 program and its distinguished speakers will set out to bring clarity and perspective to this new and uncharted landscape.”