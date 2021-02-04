 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q4 2020 results

Oslo, 4 February 2021 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q4 2021 report on Thursday 11 February 2021.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 11 February 2021 at 07:00 CET

Report for the fourth quarter 2021, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 11 February 2021 at 08:30 CET

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: Q4 2020 Results Live Webcast.

Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 21 56 33 18
UK: +44  33 0551 0200
USA: +1 212 999 6659
France:  +33 1 7037 7166

Password: adevinta q4

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:
Adevinta Investor Relations

Marie de Scorbiac
Head of Investor Relations
+33 6 14 65 77 40
ir@adevinta.com

Adevinta Media Relations

Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications
+33 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 12 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

 

 


Disclaimer

