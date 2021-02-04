 

ISW Holdings, Inc. Announces Certification of its FY ‘18 and ‘19 Audited Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 17:00  |  36   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that its independent auditor has signed off on and certified the audited financial reports for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.  The company is now in possession of these financials.

The audit was performed according to the guidelines set forth by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditing standards and by the OTCQB Listing Requirements. The statements were audited by the firm M & K CPAs and cover the fiscal years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019.

“These audited financial statements depict accelerated growth over the periods audited and I can tell you unequivocally that 2020 looks even stronger,” said ISWH Chairman and President Alonzo Pierce. “The audited financial statements demonstrate that our accounting processes and procedures are accurate and efficient and that ISW Holdings has the wherewithal to be successful as a diversified holdings company. We are on pace to post our eighth straight quarter of growth when Q1 concludes on March 31.”

The president of the Houston-based corporation also noted that the certification of the audited financials was the final piece needed for ISWH to complete the uplist process to OTCQB.

“Moving up to the OTCQB platform is important for a growing company such as ISW Holdings as we can move beyond the negative perceptions of being just a pink sheet company,” Pierce said. “The initial OTCQB Disclosure Statement was filed on Tuesday with the issuer compliance department and they were alerted today that the audited financials would be posted this morning. That completes our package of requirements and we look forward to being listed as an OTCQB ticker no later than early March.”

About ISW Holdings
ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:
info@ISWHoldings.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISW Holdings, Inc. Announces Certification of its FY ‘18 and ‘19 Audited Financials LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire -ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that its independent auditor has signed off on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units