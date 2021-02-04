Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2021 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter

2021 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on

February 23, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a news release at

approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.



Investor Community Conference Call





- Time: 7:15 a.m. ET- The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area),Passcode: 1365804 via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-resultsPresentation material referenced during the conference call will be available athttps://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3058003-1&h=2652679984&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) .Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until11:59 p.m. ET, March 23rd, 2021 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451and entering passcode 9195676#.The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3058003-1&h=2652679984&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results) until May 25, 2021.For News Media Enquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, Paul.Lehmann@bmo.com, (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto,Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto,bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3058003-1&h=4099485336&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2F&a=www.bmo.com ,Twitter: @BMOmediaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138225/4830430OTS: BMO Financial Group - Financial Performance