 

Balls of Steel -- or Silicon 3D Printing New Medical Advances Analyzed by IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 17:05  |  29   |   |   

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing offers an efficient method to improve current manufacturing limits across economic sectors such as transport, construction, and medical and dental industries allowing rapid prototyping and on-site production and repairs. Progress in 3D printer development has led to faster, larger, and more accurate printers, but these require more functional materials.

3D Printing Materials Revenue. Source: IDTechEx Research ‘3D Printed Materials Market 2020-2030: COVID Edition’

3D printing use in the medical industry is restricted by the lack of biocompatible and biodegradable materials that are suitable for the 3D printing of medical devices with silicone-like mechanical properties. Korean researchers have recently 3D printed a more affordable and customizable artificial testicle for patients in need of a testis transplant. The researchers' novel silicone artificial testicle can be 3D printed to match specific patient anatomies, making them more comfortable and lifelike. With the aim of producing 3D printing materials that are biocompatible and non-toxic, researchers in Australia have developed a ceramic-based ink for 3D-printing bone parts complete with living cells that could be used to repair damaged bone tissue.

US Navy has partnered with Xerox to focus on advancing additive manufacturing research that has the potential to dramatically transform the way the military supplies its forces using the Xerox ElemX Liquid Metal Printer.  "Global supply chains leave industries like aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, and oil and gas vulnerable to external risks," said Tali Rosman, vice president and general manager, 3D Printing, Xerox. "Our goal is to integrate localized 3D printing into their operations, and the real-time feedback from NPS gives us actionable data to continuously improve the ElemX."

Researchers in the US have discovered they can influence and increase the electrical performance of composites infused with graphene nano-platelets in a study that could change the way materials are designed and manufactured. "The combination of epoxy resins and graphene nano-platelets is of interest in several applications for the Air Force, such as thermal interface materials, heat sinks, and electromagnetic shielding materials," according to Subramanian Ramakrishnan, a professor at FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

Growing global trends toward using sustainable materials and manufacturing processes lead to challenges and opportunities.  There is progress toward a sustainable building material to 3D print houses made from local on-site soil, using a 3D printer to create a load-bearing structure. In New Zealand, a 3D printed replica of a 230-year-old Hawaiian outrigger (canoe) is in progress, using shavings and wood chips to mix a polymer paste that is being adapted for use in a large robotic printer.

3D printing produces parts layer-by-layer by melting and fusing powder materials allowing the manufacture of complex geometry and reduced manufacturing time and material waste. Manufacturers see value in improved materials that are reliable and cost-effective.

For a detailed, post-COVID-19 analysis of the 3D printed materials market, please see the IDTechEx report "3D Printed Materials Market 2020-2030: COVID Edition" (www.IDTechEx.com/3DMats), or for the full portfolio of 3D printing research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/3D.

About IDTechEx

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Images download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/qjmcojhz5v4duqd/AACofXwLQQIq1q5l0cH8cUOZa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433332/IDTechEx_3D_Printing.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Balls of Steel -- or Silicon 3D Printing New Medical Advances Analyzed by IDTechEx BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 3D printing offers an efficient method to improve current manufacturing limits across economic sectors such as transport, construction, and medical and dental industries allowing rapid prototyping and on-site …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Flor de Caña Rum receives the Sustainability Award at the 2020 Green Awards
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreements
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces That HPS Will Invest in its UK Wealth Management Business
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
Surgical Equipment Market Size Worth $24.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 ...
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Data analytics software company Phocas positions for rapid growth in the U.S. and UK with AU$45 ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods