 

Raven Adds Smooth-Edge Technology to Extruded Geomembranes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 17:00  |  43   |   |   

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has incorporated new smooth-edge technology onto its 7-layer barrier extrusion line for the production of 23’ wide textured sheet geomembranes.

The new smooth-edge extrusion process creates a high-quality smooth surface edge on the top side, bottom side, or on both sides of double-side textured products. This new technology increases the thermal fusion welding surface and weld integrity of the Company’s 23’ wide single- and double-side textured HydraLine products in thicknesses of 30-80 mil (0.75 mm-2.0 mm), including:

  • HDT-Series high-density polyethylene (HDPE) geomembranes.
  • LLT-Series linear-low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) geomembranes.

The Raven HydraLine HDT- and LLT-Series are designed with a textured surface for more challenging applications that require increased friction angles to provide higher stability on steep slopes, stabilization for earthen and secondary geosynthetics, and increased work-site safety.

“We are excited about this new addition to our textured HydraLine seamless products; this enhancement will provide our customers with major upside in quality welds and reduced labor while installing our products in the field,” said Tim Hart, Directory of Sales for Raven Engineered Films. “This product line was designed with our customers top of mind, offering a competitive price point advantage to significantly drive their sales and market share in the geosynthetics space.”

This complex line enhancement was accomplished in just over 12 months — including design, build, and installation time to complete — and its massive 66-inch extrusion die body weighs in at over 10,000 lbs. With an annual output capacity of 16 million pounds, this multi-layer line is capable of producing smooth 23’ seamless geomembranes along with complex multi-layer barrier structures for the effective containment of hazardous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in liquid, solid, odor and gas form.

Raven HydraLine textured geomembranes are manufactured in a quality environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system and tested in an accredited GAI-LAP laboratory to meet and exceed the GRI-GM13 and GM17 industry performance standards, respectively. Raven textured HydraLine is formulated for high tear and puncture resistance and includes a 20-year manufacturer warranty for long-term protection from thermal oxidation and ultraviolet degradation.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Raven Adds Smooth-Edge Technology to Extruded Geomembranes Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has incorporated new smooth-edge technology onto its 7-layer barrier extrusion line for the production of 23’ wide textured sheet geomembranes. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo