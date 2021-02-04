Raven Adds Smooth-Edge Technology to Extruded Geomembranes

The new smooth-edge extrusion process creates a high-quality smooth surface edge on the top side, bottom side, or on both sides of double-side textured products. This new technology increases the thermal fusion welding surface and weld integrity of the Company’s 23’ wide single- and double-side textured HydraLine products in thicknesses of 30-80 mil (0.75 mm-2.0 mm), including:

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has incorporated new smooth-edge technology onto its 7-layer barrier extrusion line for the production of 23’ wide textured sheet geomembranes.

HDT-Series high-density polyethylene (HDPE) geomembranes.

LLT-Series linear-low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) geomembranes.

The Raven HydraLine HDT- and LLT-Series are designed with a textured surface for more challenging applications that require increased friction angles to provide higher stability on steep slopes, stabilization for earthen and secondary geosynthetics, and increased work-site safety.

“We are excited about this new addition to our textured HydraLine seamless products; this enhancement will provide our customers with major upside in quality welds and reduced labor while installing our products in the field,” said Tim Hart, Directory of Sales for Raven Engineered Films. “This product line was designed with our customers top of mind, offering a competitive price point advantage to significantly drive their sales and market share in the geosynthetics space.”

This complex line enhancement was accomplished in just over 12 months — including design, build, and installation time to complete — and its massive 66-inch extrusion die body weighs in at over 10,000 lbs. With an annual output capacity of 16 million pounds, this multi-layer line is capable of producing smooth 23’ seamless geomembranes along with complex multi-layer barrier structures for the effective containment of hazardous volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in liquid, solid, odor and gas form.

Raven HydraLine textured geomembranes are manufactured in a quality environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system and tested in an accredited GAI-LAP laboratory to meet and exceed the GRI-GM13 and GM17 industry performance standards, respectively. Raven textured HydraLine is formulated for high tear and puncture resistance and includes a 20-year manufacturer warranty for long-term protection from thermal oxidation and ultraviolet degradation.