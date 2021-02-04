 

Quad Donates $25,000 to the Brandcenter at VCU to Support Vision for a More Diverse Creative Industry

In support of the important work underway to advocate for the advancement of diverse talent in the creative industry, Quad is contributing $25,000 to a scholarship program at the Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), a two-year full-time master’s program dedicated to developing the next generation of creative talent.

The Brandcenter at VCU is among the preeminent advertising and design programs in the country, and Quad’s donation will directly support the Brandcenter & Rising Endowed Scholarship, which provides need-based assistance to diverse students looking to make an impact in the fields of advertising, marketing, branding and communications.

“Quad is proud to partner with the Brandcenter to help diversify the talent pipeline for creative problem-solvers,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad, who noted that people of color are historically underrepresented in the creative industry. “Our contribution to the Brandcenter is meant to open doors that were otherwise closed, and bring new, diverse and very needed perspectives to our profession.”

According to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), data collected from 165 agencies representing more than 40,000 employees show that Black and African American employees make up just 5.8% of the industry; Hispanic or Latinx, 8.7%; and Asian/Asian American, 4.2%. Of those identifying as Black or African American, 68% are in administrative or entry-level roles; 43.5% are non-management professionals; 27.6% are managers or directors; and just 4% are vice presidents or higher, excluding C-suite roles.

Added Vann Graves, Executive Director of the Brandcenter: “We are committed to making the esteemed Brandcenter education available and accessible to a diverse student body, and Quad’s generous contribution will help us advance our efforts. We are proud of the opportunities we have in place at the Brandcenter to prepare and support talented, diverse students who then go on to become leaders within their agencies, companies and beyond.”

Quad’s support of the Brandcenter is part of the company’s commitment to drive positive, sustainable change in diversity, equity and inclusion policies and programs. This commitment is in line with its long-standing Values and mission to create a better way, every day, for its employees, clients and communities.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner dedicated to creating a better way for its clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that helps reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives its expanded offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, Quad has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, financial/insurance, health care, consumer packaged goods, publishing and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.



