Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of CoreLogic to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash.

On behalf of CoreLogic shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.