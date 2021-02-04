Keysight Delivers New Solution for Benchmarking 5G End-user Quality of Experience in Indoor Environments

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Nemo Backpack Pro , an in-building measurement solution for benchmarking 5G new radio (NR) end-user quality of experience (QoE) in enterprise facilities, airports, arenas and other indoor environments.

Nemo Backpack Pro for benchmarking 5G networks inside buildings supports up to 18 smartphones for quick, consistent and accurate measurements of key performance indicators across multiple carriers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC) use cases are expected to be delivered inside a building. Mobile operators need in-building wireless test solutions that quickly, consistently and accurately establish QoE across multiple 5G networks. Keysight’s Nemo Backpack Pro allows users to measure in-building key performance indicators (KPIs) across multiple mobile operators’ 5G networks simultaneously using up to eighteen measurement devices.

“5G deployments in indoor environments require test solutions that efficiently assess end-user QoE across any 3GPP-specified frequency band, benchmark networks and devices, while optimizing new technology functionality,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo wireless solutions at Keysight. “Nemo Backpack Pro makes it easy for mobile operators and system integrators to efficiently capture data in the field. Keysight’s Nemo Outdoor software enables users to analyze the results in real time.”

Nemo Backpack Pro offers:

An innovative structural design that does not add over-the-air OTA path loss to measurements, improving the accuracy of captured data, enabling users to compare KPIs such as data throughput rates, download speeds, quality of voice, streaming services and over the top (OTT) applications between different devices and networks.

The industry’s lightest backpack for field-based in-building network testing that supports more measurement devices (18) than comparable in-building backpack solutions do.

An expandable, ergonomic design that enables a user to capture relevant measurements for a comprehensive range of test requirements while walking the route only once.

Mobile operators rely on test solutions that verify end-users’ QoE in indoor environments, where most of the data and voice traffic is generated. Keysight’s portfolio supports accelerated rollouts of 5G services across a complex landscape in terms of radio propagation, open radio access network architectures and proliferation in device models.

Nemo Backpack Pro is part of Keysight’s portfolio of Nemo wireless network solutions, which uses common software such as Nemo Outdoor, Nemo Handy and Nemo Analyze, as well as common interfaces such as Nemo diagnostic module and the Nemo intelligent device interface to address a wide range of test requirements necessary to analyze the performance of a 5G network or device in the field.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005814/en/