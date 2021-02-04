 

Keysight Delivers New Solution for Benchmarking 5G End-user Quality of Experience in Indoor Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 17:10  |  29   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Nemo Backpack Pro, an in-building measurement solution for benchmarking 5G new radio (NR) end-user quality of experience (QoE) in enterprise facilities, airports, arenas and other indoor environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005814/en/

Nemo Backpack Pro for benchmarking 5G networks inside buildings supports up to 18 smartphones for quick, consistent and accurate measurements of key performance indicators across multiple carriers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nemo Backpack Pro for benchmarking 5G networks inside buildings supports up to 18 smartphones for quick, consistent and accurate measurements of key performance indicators across multiple carriers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable and low latency communications (URLLC) use cases are expected to be delivered inside a building. Mobile operators need in-building wireless test solutions that quickly, consistently and accurately establish QoE across multiple 5G networks. Keysight’s Nemo Backpack Pro allows users to measure in-building key performance indicators (KPIs) across multiple mobile operators’ 5G networks simultaneously using up to eighteen measurement devices.

“5G deployments in indoor environments require test solutions that efficiently assess end-user QoE across any 3GPP-specified frequency band, benchmark networks and devices, while optimizing new technology functionality,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo wireless solutions at Keysight. “Nemo Backpack Pro makes it easy for mobile operators and system integrators to efficiently capture data in the field. Keysight’s Nemo Outdoor software enables users to analyze the results in real time.”

Nemo Backpack Pro offers:

  • An innovative structural design that does not add over-the-air OTA path loss to measurements, improving the accuracy of captured data, enabling users to compare KPIs such as data throughput rates, download speeds, quality of voice, streaming services and over the top (OTT) applications between different devices and networks.
  • The industry’s lightest backpack for field-based in-building network testing that supports more measurement devices (18) than comparable in-building backpack solutions do.
  • An expandable, ergonomic design that enables a user to capture relevant measurements for a comprehensive range of test requirements while walking the route only once.

Mobile operators rely on test solutions that verify end-users’ QoE in indoor environments, where most of the data and voice traffic is generated. Keysight’s portfolio supports accelerated rollouts of 5G services across a complex landscape in terms of radio propagation, open radio access network architectures and proliferation in device models.

Nemo Backpack Pro is part of Keysight’s portfolio of Nemo wireless network solutions, which uses common software such as Nemo Outdoor, Nemo Handy and Nemo Analyze, as well as common interfaces such as Nemo diagnostic module and the Nemo intelligent device interface to address a wide range of test requirements necessary to analyze the performance of a 5G network or device in the field.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Delivers New Solution for Benchmarking 5G End-user Quality of Experience in Indoor Environments Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced Nemo Backpack Pro, an in-building measurement solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Keysight’s End-to-End Open RAN Solution Portfolio Drives Performance Reliability and Innovation in Multi-Vendor 5G Networks
28.01.21
Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
27.01.21
Keysight Delivers 5G-Scale Quality of Service Monitoring for Mobile Network Operators
26.01.21
Keysight, Zillnk Technology Complete 5G Radio Unit Conformance Validation Based on O-RAN Specifications
19.01.21
Keysight’s Edge-to-core Portfolio Selected by Radisys to Create Open Radio Access Network Test Environment
14.01.21
Keysight’s Advanced Measurement Solutions Selected by NewRadio Tech to Speed Validation of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology
13.01.21
Keysight Expands Portfolio of Source/Measure Units for Test Applications Requiring High Accuracy, High Resolution and Measurement Flexibility
07.01.21
Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions Selected by Auden Techno Corp. for Regulatory Certification of Antenna Modules