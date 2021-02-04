 

Skeljungur hf. ISK 791 million profit in 2020

See enclosed Skeljungur´s Market announcement, Consolidated Financial Statement 2020 and Investors presentation.

Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors tomorrow, Friday, February 5, at 8:30 where CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. Please note that the investors meeting will only be a webcast. The webcast will be available here: www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning 

Market participants can send questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is, questions will be answered after the presentation tomorrow.

The presentation will be available on Skeljungur ‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

