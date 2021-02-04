 

Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 25 to 28 january 2021 as part of a share buyback program

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 25 TO 28 JANUARY 2021 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

              Issy les Moulineaux, February 4th, 2021

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 12 January 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros) Market
(number of shares)
25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 56438 73,6156 XPAR
25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18000 73,6666 CEUX
25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 6062 73,6667 TQEX
26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 9295 74,5289 XPAR
26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1485 74,6236 CEUX
26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 735 74,6160 TQEX
27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 24011 74,7135 XPAR
27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 6348 74,7146 CEUX
27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3144 74,7082 TQEX
28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18527 74,3490 XPAR
28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4743 74,3777 CEUX
28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1212 74,4288 TQEX
     
Wertpapier


