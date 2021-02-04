Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions carried out on 25 to 28 january 2021 as part of a share buyback program
REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 25 TO 28 JANUARY 2021 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Issy les Moulineaux, February 4th, 2021
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 12 January 2021.
These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
|Volume
|Weighted average purchase price (euros)
|Market
|(number of shares)
|25/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|56438
|73,6156
|XPAR
|25/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|18000
|73,6666
|CEUX
|25/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|6062
|73,6667
|TQEX
|26/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|9295
|74,5289
|XPAR
|26/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|1485
|74,6236
|CEUX
|26/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|735
|74,6160
|TQEX
|27/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|24011
|74,7135
|XPAR
|27/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|6348
|74,7146
|CEUX
|27/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|3144
|74,7082
|TQEX
|28/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|18527
|74,3490
|XPAR
|28/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|4743
|74,3777
|CEUX
|28/01/2021
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|1212
|74,4288
|TQEX
