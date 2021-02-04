Directorate change
4 February 2021
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
Director Resignation
The Company announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 4 February 2021.
Mr. Brocklebank has been the Chair of the Audit Committee and will be replaced in this capacity by Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director.
Commenting on Mr. Brocklebank’s resignation, David Brock, Chair of the Company said:
“I would like to thank Aubrey for all his hard work on the Board. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best for the future.”
END
