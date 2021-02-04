 

Directorate change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 17:20  |  38   |   |   

4 February 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Director Resignation

The Company announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 4 February 2021.

Mr. Brocklebank has been the Chair of the Audit Committee and will be replaced in this capacity by Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director.

Commenting on Mr. Brocklebank’s resignation, David Brock, Chair of the Company said:

“I would like to thank Aubrey for all his hard work on the Board. We are sorry to see him go and wish him all the best for the future.”

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31      




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Directorate change 4 February 2021 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) Director Resignation The Company announces that Sir Aubrey Brocklebank has resigned as a Director of the Company with effect from 4 February 2021. Mr. Brocklebank has been the Chair of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:42 Uhr
Result of AGM
02.02.21
Net Asset Value(s)
01.02.21
Total voting rights
28.01.21
Statement re DRIS Issue Price
27.01.21
Transaction in Own Shares
26.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
19.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)
14.01.21
Issue of Equity
13.01.21
Transaction in Own Shares
12.01.21
Net Asset Value(s)