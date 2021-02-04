 

Verimatrix Recognized for Excellence in 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it received a highly coveted Stevie Award in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Announced on February 1, Verimatrix was honored with a Bronze Stevie Award for the Customer Service Department of the Year (Computer Software) category. Winners are scheduled to be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

“Verimatrix customers appreciate the emphasis we place on consistently efficient and timely customer service,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “When it matters most, our customers benefit from access to some of the industry’s brightest minds and dedicated service professionals. We’re honored to receive this recognition, as Verimatrix offers award-winning security technology accompanied by a team of people who work alongside our customers to ensure success.”

Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. For more information on the award program, visit www.stevieawards.com/sales.

About The Stevie Awards
 Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.



