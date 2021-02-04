 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Gives Update on Performance of its Esports Teams Including Undefeated League of Legends Team Flamengo Esports

globenewswire
04.02.2021   

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports, continues to be undefeated and alone at the top of the leaderboard for the CBLOL League of Legends 2021 season with a record of 6-0. Complimenting the performance of its CBLOL team is the Flamengo Esports League of Legends Academy team that is currently tied for first place with a record of 5-1.

Simplicity Esports’ Heroes of the Storm team recently became the Heroes of the Storm Community Clash League Season 1 champions by going 6-0 in the playoffs. Additionally, Simplicity Esports players received the MVP, Playoffs MVP, and Most Improved Player awards in the eight-team league.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We are happy to share the results of our efforts with our shareholders and fans. We have an amazing roster for CBLOL and the Academy league, as we are committed to player growth and development. Our future is bright in League of Legends thanks to incredible players, staff, and fans. We are also very proud of our team’s performance during Season 1 of the Heroes of the Storm Community Clash League. Winning the championship by going 6-0 in the playoffs, during the first season in over two years certainly makes a statement.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586




