RADA Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

RADA’s investor conference call to start at 10am ET

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 10:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call: