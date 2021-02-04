mdf commerce announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Vanasse as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

These management team adjustments strengthen the company’s leadership as it implements the 5-year strategic plan for mdf commerce

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer at mdf commerce. Deborah joined the company last November as Strategic Advisor before taking up her current role as Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2021. As well, Nicolas Vanasse will be appointed as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Nicolas will be succeeding Hélène Hallak, Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer, who has decided to take up new challenges after 14 years with the company. Hélène and Nicolas will be working together to ensure a smooth transition until her departure on February 19, 2021. We thank Hélène for her immense contribution to the company over the years.



Deborah was previously a partner at PwC Canada as well as Vice-President Finance and Financial Reporting of Fiera Capital Corporation. Her extensive corporate finance, strategy and global financial management experience will be a key asset as mdf commerce continues to focus on accelerating SaaS revenue growth.