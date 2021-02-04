 

mdf commerce announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Vanasse as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 17:29  |  33   |   |   

These management team adjustments strengthen the company’s leadership as it implements the 5-year strategic plan for mdf commerce

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer at mdf commerce. Deborah joined the company last November as Strategic Advisor before taking up her current role as Chief Financial Officer on January 1, 2021. As well, Nicolas Vanasse will be appointed as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Nicolas will be succeeding Hélène Hallak, Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer, who has decided to take up new challenges after 14 years with the company. Hélène and Nicolas will be working together to ensure a smooth transition until her departure on February 19, 2021. We thank Hélène for her immense contribution to the company over the years.

Deborah was previously a partner at PwC Canada as well as Vice-President Finance and Financial Reporting of Fiera Capital Corporation. Her extensive corporate finance, strategy and global financial management experience will be a key asset as mdf commerce continues to focus on accelerating SaaS revenue growth.

Nicolas has 20 years of business experience in the technology, manufacturer and energy sectors. His legal and management expertise combined with his experience in analyzing, structuring, negotiating and closing sophisticated commercial and corporate transactions will help facilitate mdf commerce M&A strategies.

“I can’t stress enough how proud I am to be able to count of the breadth of experience and expertise Nicolas and Deborah are bringing to mdf commerce,” said Luc Filiatreault, President and CEO of mdf commerce. “I am confident we have the best possible management team in place to pursue our ambitious growth plans.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice-President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: aleblanc@mdfcommerce.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

mdf commerce announces the appointment of Deborah Dumoulin as Chief Financial Officer and Nicolas Vanasse as Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary These management team adjustments strengthen the company’s leadership as it implements the 5-year strategic plan for mdf commerceMONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
mdf commerce announces date of conference call for third quarter of fiscal 2021 financial results
25.01.21
InterTrade solution of mdf commerce to provide essential digital supply chain services to Indigo, Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer
12.01.21
mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing platform successfully implements comprehensive contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution for Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)