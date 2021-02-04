 

ZTE Integrates Trusted Home Solution by Irdeto and Minim to Routers Globally

Amsterdam, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, is proud to announce the extension of its global partnership with ZTE to integrate the Trusted Home solution, developed in collaboration with Minim, (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, into ZTE routers MF286R and MF286C. With this partnership extension, Irdeto further extends its wide offering of integrated routers to operators worldwide.

Trusted Home by Irdeto and Minim is an AI-driven Wi-Fi management and security platform that enables broadband providers to deliver a better, safer connected experience. Its intuitive service portal transforms support teams into smart home experts overnight, providing AI-powered network-level threat detection and remote troubleshooting features for top call issues; and its self-care mobile app empowers broadband subscribers to personalize and optimize their home Internet experience. As a result, the platform helps broadband providers boost customer satisfaction and retention while increasing ARPU and lowering operating expenses from truck rolls and support calls by as much as 50%.

Now, all operators delivering home broadband LTE using ZTE routers can easily deploy Trusted Home to their customers and quickly launch products with features such as guided WiFi system setup, parental controls, ad blocking, privacy settings, security alerts, and more.

According to Steeve Huin, CMO and Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Irdeto, the company looks forward to continuing to expand the partnership with ZTE. “The Trusted Home solution, developed in collaboration with Minim, gives operators a significant competitive advantage to quickly and effortlessly deliver new products to their customers. ZTE has been a great partner and we are expecting to integrate Trusted Home into other router models to address global market needs.”

ZTE Corporation is a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, provided safe and reliable mobile internet products and services to more than 200 million users globally. In 5G, ZTE has been in the forefront of the global commercial deployment of 5G by means of the leading end-to-end 5G products and solutions.

For more information on Trusted Home, please visit https://irdeto.com/trusted-home/.

About Irdeto
Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport, connected health and IoT connected industries. Irdeto’s solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime effectively. With more than 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s software security technology and cyberservices protect more than six billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best-known and loved brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

About Minim

Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Nicole Zheng
1.833.966.4646
nicole@minim.com




