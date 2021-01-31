SOGECLAIR

Business corporation with a capital of 3 098 035 Euros

Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital

Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)