ASMALLWORLD AG grew member base by 7% in 2020 and expects full-year results at the upper end of its guidance

Zurich, 04.02.2021 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that is member base has grown by 7% in 2020. At the end of 2020, the company had 62,010 members across its businesses, compared to 57'900 at the end of 2019. The company expects its financial result for 2020 to come in at the upper end of its guidance of CHF 11.5-12.0M in sales and CHF 1.30-1.50M in EBITDA. Full 2020 results will be released on 18 March 2021.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that the combined member base of its businesses has grown by 7% year-on-year. At the end of 2020, the company had 62,010 members across its businesses, compared to 57'900 at the end of 2019.

The company also indicated that it expects its 2020 financial result to come in at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance of CHF 11.5-12.0M in sales and CHF 1.30-1.50M in EBITDA. This would mean that sales decreased by a small amount due to the impact of the pandemic, but EBITDA would be roughly on par with what the company achieved in 2019.

In terms of business unit performance, ASMALLWORLD's Services segment is expected to experience a decrease in sales due to a slump in global travel activity and social distancing restrictions which limited the number of events in 2020. At the same time, the Subscriptions segment is expected to grow year-on-year, demonstrating resilience at the core of the company's business model.

ASMALLWORLD will release its full 2020 results on 18 March 2021.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.


Definition of EBITDA as alternative performance measure: Earnings before interest (including all financial income and expenses), taxes, depreciation, and amortization)

