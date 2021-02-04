NIC Insurance Filings Introduces SR-22, SR-26 Filing Services for State of Washington

“We are thrilled to expand the filing services available to our users with clients licensed in Washington state,” said Laura Johnson, General Manager of NIC Insurance Filings, a division of digital solutions firm NIC Inc. “Now, personal auto insurers can join commercial insurers in experiencing the benefits of NIC Insurance Filings’ instant online process for Washington filings.”

NIC Insurance Filings now offers filing service for users to submit SR-22 and SR-26 forms to the Washington Department of Licensing. Insurance companies and agents can generate and file these high-risk personal auto insurance forms instantly online.

The Washington Department of Licensing is the second Washington state agency to accept insurance filings through the system. In August 2020, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission began accepting common motor carrier Forms E, H and K submitted through NIC Insurance Filings.

NIC Insurance Filings users also can submit SR-22 and SR-26 forms to the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles.

NIC Insurance Filings, formerly known as MCInfo, speeds up the submission process and increases transparency by providing visibility and tracking of insurance filings through the approval process. Automatic data population helps save time and prevent data entry errors when submitting multiple forms at once. Currently, NIC Insurance Filings users can generate 16 forms through the system.

For participating states, NIC Insurance Filings provides a centralized system to receive and review insurance filings, automatically communicate with insurance companies and track trends and progress via the reporting feature. Twenty-three states currently participate in NIC Insurance Filings.

About NIC Insurance Filings

For two decades, NIC Insurance Filings, formerly the National Online Registries (NOR) Motor Carrier Information Exchange (MCInfo), has enabled quick, convenient processing of insurance forms. NIC Insurance Filings partners with participating states nationwide to provide secure and efficient insurance certificate filing services to insurance companies, filing agencies and managing general agents. NIC Insurance Filings is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicinsurancefilings.com.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver new digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike, including COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

