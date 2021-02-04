1 Par value € 0.01 each 2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

Total number of shares 1 in the capital

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on January 31, 2021

Regulatory News: Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR): Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights January 31, 2021 174 147 823 Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823 Net total2 of voting rights : 172 322 570 Listing Market: …



