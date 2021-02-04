Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of January 31th, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 04.02.2021, 17:45 | 28 | 0 | 0 04.02.2021, 17:45 | Regulatory News: Mercialys (Paris:MERY): Number of

outstanding shares Total number of

voting rights Total number of voting rights

exercisable during the

General Meeting 92,049,169 92,049,169 91,542,818 A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre

75002 PARIS

424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005828/en/



