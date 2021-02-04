 

Onxeo Enters Clinical Research Agreement with Institut Curie to Conduct a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AsiDNA in Combination With Radiotherapy For Treatment of High-Grade Glioma Relapse in Children

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 17:45  |  41   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company has entered into a clinical research agreement with Institut Curie, the French leading cancer center, to conduct a phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA, Onxeo’s first-in-class DDR inhibitor, in combination with radiotherapy in children with High-Grade Glioma (HGG) relapse and eligible to re-irradiation.

High Grade Gliomas, representing about 20% of all pediatric central nervous system (CNS) tumors, still have a dismal outcome with a 5-year survival of less than 20%. Their standard treatment consists of surgical excision, in those locations where it is feasible, followed by radiotherapy (RT). In the absence of feasibility of surgical removal, a surgical biopsy is carried out to enable diagnosis. Radiotherapy is then performed alone or in association with chemotherapy and/or other medical treatments.

“This collaboration represents another clinical milestone for Onxeo and reflects the Company's commitment to evaluate its drug candidate in indications with very high medical need, which is the case for this indication with a poor prognosis. The aim is to evaluate the synergy of the combination of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in order to improve treatment outcomes for these children suffering from relapsing High-Grade Glioma,” said Olivier de Beaumont, Chief Medical Officer of Onxeo. “We are excited and honored to be collaborating with the teams at Institut Curie, a world-renowned academic institution that we would like to thank, as well as the teams of Fight Kids Cancer for their support in this research aimed at improving the care of these children.”

"We look forward to start this original proof-of-concept study of the systemic administration of AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in this disease with a poor prognosis: the development of new treatments meets a major need. This first study is supported by a grant from the European Fight Kids Cancer program, which we thank for their support, and is being conducted within the framework of the European ITCC2 consortium. High-grade gliomas in children are a particularly severe disease and the treatments available are limited in terms of their efficacy but also in terms of their potential toxicity on the brain. Combined with radiotherapy, AsiDNA could represent a real therapeutic breakthrough, bringing together greater efficacy with a very reassuring tolerance profile”, said François Doz, MD, PhD, pediatrician oncologist, deputy director of clinical research, innovation and teaching at the SIREDO (Care, Innovation, Research, in oncology of children, adolescents and young adults) of Institut Curie and principal investigator of the study.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Onxeo Enters Clinical Research Agreement with Institut Curie to Conduct a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AsiDNA in Combination With Radiotherapy For Treatment of High-Grade Glioma Relapse in Children Regulatory News: Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Onxeo Publishes Letter to Shareholders and Provides Update on Its Developments
28.01.21
Onxeo Obtains Non-dilutive Financing of 5 Million Euros in the Form of State Guaranteed Loans
11.01.21
Onxeo to Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences
08.01.21
Summary of Onxeo’s Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
07.01.21
Onxeo Announces its Financial Agenda for 2021