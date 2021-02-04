Onxeo Enters Clinical Research Agreement with Institut Curie to Conduct a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of AsiDNA in Combination With Radiotherapy For Treatment of High-Grade Glioma Relapse in Children

High Grade Gliomas, representing about 20% of all pediatric central nervous system (CNS) tumors, still have a dismal outcome with a 5-year survival of less than 20%. Their standard treatment consists of surgical excision, in those locations where it is feasible, followed by radiotherapy (RT). In the absence of feasibility of surgical removal, a surgical biopsy is carried out to enable diagnosis. Radiotherapy is then performed alone or in association with chemotherapy and/or other medical treatments.

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), (“ Onxeo ” or “the Company ”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announces that the Company has entered into a clinical research agreement with Institut Curie, the French leading cancer center, to conduct a phase 1b/2 study designed to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA, Onxeo’s first-in-class DDR inhibitor, in combination with radiotherapy in children with High-Grade Glioma (HGG) relapse and eligible to re-irradiation.

“This collaboration represents another clinical milestone for Onxeo and reflects the Company's commitment to evaluate its drug candidate in indications with very high medical need, which is the case for this indication with a poor prognosis. The aim is to evaluate the synergy of the combination of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in order to improve treatment outcomes for these children suffering from relapsing High-Grade Glioma,” said Olivier de Beaumont, Chief Medical Officer of Onxeo. “We are excited and honored to be collaborating with the teams at Institut Curie, a world-renowned academic institution that we would like to thank, as well as the teams of Fight Kids Cancer for their support in this research aimed at improving the care of these children.”

"We look forward to start this original proof-of-concept study of the systemic administration of AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in this disease with a poor prognosis: the development of new treatments meets a major need. This first study is supported by a grant from the European Fight Kids Cancer program, which we thank for their support, and is being conducted within the framework of the European ITCC2 consortium. High-grade gliomas in children are a particularly severe disease and the treatments available are limited in terms of their efficacy but also in terms of their potential toxicity on the brain. Combined with radiotherapy, AsiDNA could represent a real therapeutic breakthrough, bringing together greater efficacy with a very reassuring tolerance profile”, said François Doz, MD, PhD, pediatrician oncologist, deputy director of clinical research, innovation and teaching at the SIREDO (Care, Innovation, Research, in oncology of children, adolescents and young adults) of Institut Curie and principal investigator of the study.