 

Pernod Ricard Is Appointing Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 18:00  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005854/en/

(Photo: Pernod Ricard)

(Photo: Pernod Ricard)

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pernod-Ricard SA!
Long
Basispreis 148,71€
Hebel 12,02
Ask 1,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 173,01€
Hebel 11,42
Ask 1,33
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Press release – 4 February 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel as of the end of March, 2021. Anne-Marie will report to Alexandre Ricard and will be a member of the Executive Board and the Executive Committee, based in Paris. This appointment comes as a replacement for Amanda Hamilton-Stanley who wished to take her career in a different direction.

Anne-Marie, a Canadian citizen, has over thirty years of experience within the legal departments of various large international groups. A graduate of the Faculty of Law at the University of Montreal and Harvard Law School and member of the Quebec Bar, she began her career with a law firm before joining Valeo, and then the Medical Systems division of General Electric. In 1998, Anne-Marie joined Mars, working in the Food & Petcare division, where she carried out several major reorganizations and acquisition projects. She was promoted to the position of General Counsel Europe before her appointment as General Counsel for Global Petcare in Brussels, at which time she also became a member of the Executive Committee. After almost 20 years at Mars, in 2019 Anne-Marie joined JDE Peet's, one of the global leaders in the manufacture and distribution of tea and coffee, as General Counsel, Legal and Corporate Affairs, in charge of Legal, Communications and CSR, and based in Amsterdam.

About Pernod Ricard
 Pernod Ricard is the world’s No 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard Is Appointing Anne-Marie Poliquin as Group General Counsel Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005854/en/(Photo: Pernod Ricard) Press release – 4 February 2021 Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is pleased to announce the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
19.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
15.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
15.01.21
BERENBERG belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
12.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt PERNOD RICARD auf 'Outperform'