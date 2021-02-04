MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update

MassRoots, Inc. ("MassRoots" or the "Company") (OTC:MSRT), a media company focused on the regulated cannabis industry, is pleased to release the following update from the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Isaac Dietrich.

I’m pleased to report that over the past several months, we have made significant progress in developing MassRoots’ revenue streams, reducing our monthly expenses, and positioning the Company to benefit from the likely reform of federal cannabis laws under the Biden Administration.

Ahead of the potential reform of federal cannabis policy, we believe merger and acquisition activity in the cannabis sector is only going to continue to increase, as evidenced by Jazz Pharmaceutical Plc’s planned acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals Plc in a transaction valued at approximately $7.2 billion, the planned merger of Aphria, Inc. and Tilray, Inc. to create one of the world’s largest publicly-traded cannabis companies, and WM Holding Company, LLC (WeedMaps)’s plans to become a publicly traded company in a SPAC transaction valued at approximately $1.5 billion.

In December 2020, MassRoots announced plans to purchase the Herbfluence platform, which is expected to enable MassRoots’ clients to easily identify the most effective influencers for their marketing campaigns, schedule influencer posts, and evaluate the results of their marketing spend. The Herbfluence platform works with over 120 social media influencers with a combined following of more than 27 million people. The transaction is expected to close by February 28, 2021; for more information, please see MassRoots’ Corporate Overview Deck and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on December 29, 2020 and February 4, 2021.

We are positioning MassRoots to be a one-stop shop for cannabis companies and mainstream brands looking to advertise to the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States. MassRoots’ social media accounts rank among the most widely-followed in the cannabis industry (Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube) and in the coming weeks, we plan to relaunch our web platform, MassRoots.com, along with our email newsletter which has more than 920,000 opt-in subscribers. By focusing on monetizing these assets through display advertising, product placement, and daily deals, management believes that MassRoots could generate significant monthly revenue.