2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%

In €m 2020* 2019 Change Q1 39.00 38.15 +2.23% Q2 38.93 38.73 +0.52% H1 77.93 76.88 +1.37% Q3 44.34 35.28 +25.70% Q4 49.48 46.41 +6.61% H2 93.82 81.69 +14.85% Annual revenue 171.75 158.57 +8.32%**

* unaudited

** +0.49% like-for-like, excluding the disposal of INTECUM and excluding acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE.



2020 highlights

· The Pharmacy - Europe Solutions Division had annual revenue of €127.31 million, up 5.05% from 2019. Like-for-like (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of SVEMU and ASCA INFORMATIQUE), annual revenue remained stable (-0.44% to €120.30 million).