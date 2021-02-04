 

Pharmagest Interactive 2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%

Villers-lès-Nancy, 4 February 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%

  • A strong rebound in sales in H2 2020: €93.82 million, +14.85%.
     
    • Like-for-like sales (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE): €84.37 million, +3.28%.
       
  • The Group’s external growth strategy remains on track:
     
    • Positive impact of acquisitions (MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE): +8.05% with annual sales of €12.77 million.
       
  • The Group confirms the strength of its business model combining recurrent revenue with a diverse portfolio of health-related businesses:
     
    • Like-for-like annual sales remain steady at €158.98 million (+0.49%).
       
  • 2021 outlook: continuing the Group strategy of technological transformation to increase patient care pathway efficiencies across the office-based private practice and hospital spectrum.

                

In €m 2020* 2019 Change
Q1 39.00 38.15  +2.23%
Q2 38.93 38.73 +0.52%
H1 77.93 76.88 +1.37%
Q3 44.34 35.28    +25.70%
Q4 49.48 46.41 +6.61%
H2 93.82 81.69 +14.85%
Annual revenue 171.75 158.57 +8.32%**

* unaudited
** +0.49% like-for-like, excluding the disposal of INTECUM and excluding acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE.

             
            ********


2020 highlights

·The Pharmacy - Europe Solutions Division had annual revenue of €127.31 million, up 5.05% from 2019. Like-for-like (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of SVEMU and ASCA INFORMATIQUE), annual revenue remained stable (-0.44% to €120.30 million). 

