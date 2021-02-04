Pharmagest Interactive 2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%
Villers-lès-Nancy, 4 February 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
PRESS RELEASE
2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%
-
A strong rebound in sales in H2 2020: €93.82 million, +14.85%.
-
Like-for-like sales (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE): €84.37 million,
+3.28%.
-
The Group’s external growth strategy remains on track:
-
Positive impact of acquisitions (MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE): +8.05% with annual sales of €12.77 million.
-
The Group confirms the strength of its business model combining recurrent revenue with a diverse portfolio of health-related businesses:
-
Like-for-like annual sales remain steady at €158.98 million (+0.49%).
- 2021 outlook: continuing the Group strategy of technological transformation to increase patient care pathway efficiencies across the office-based private practice and hospital spectrum.
|In €m
|2020*
|2019
|Change
|Q1
|39.00
|38.15
|+2.23%
|Q2
|38.93
|38.73
|+0.52%
|H1
|77.93
|76.88
|+1.37%
|Q3
|44.34
|35.28
|+25.70%
|Q4
|49.48
|46.41
|+6.61%
|H2
|93.82
|81.69
|+14.85%
|Annual revenue
|171.75
|158.57
|+8.32%**
* unaudited
** +0.49% like-for-like, excluding the disposal of INTECUM and excluding acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE.
********
2020 highlights
·The Pharmacy - Europe Solutions Division had annual revenue of €127.31 million, up 5.05% from 2019. Like-for-like (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of SVEMU and ASCA INFORMATIQUE), annual revenue remained stable (-0.44% to €120.30 million).
