 

AGTC Executives Awarded First Place in the BioProcess International Reader’s Choice Awards, Cell & Gene Therapies Category

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021   

Article reflects Company’s leadership and innovation in scalable, reproducible manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company focused on developing adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited diseases, announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Dave Knop, Vice President of Process Development, have been awarded first place in the BioProcess International (BPI) magazine inaugural Reader’s Choice Awards program, cell and gene therapies category, for their article, “Viral-Vectored Gene Therapies: Harnessing Their Potential Through Scalable, Reproducible Manufacturing Processes.”

“High-productivity approaches to AAV manufacturing processes, like AGTC’s HSV-helper based platform, will be crucial if we are to address the unmet clinical need growing across a variety of indications,” said AGTC President and CEO, Sue Washer. “There is no question that investing in the manufacturing process is imperative and our early commitment in this area has put AGTC in a strong position with respect to the purity and quality needed for late stage development and commercialization.”

Concentrating on articles published from September 2019 through June 2020, and using rankings based on views, engagement, and download rates, BioProcess International identified the four most popular articles within each of its six pillars of bioprocessing coverage. The AGTC authors’ article received the highest number of votes from BPI readers, who ranked the nominees in terms of their innovativeness, presentability and applicability.

The eBook featuring the first-place article by Washer and Knop, as well as summarized versions of the second- and third-place articles, are available by visiting:
https://bioprocessintl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/18-11-eBook-RCA- ....                        

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. The Company’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry-leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

