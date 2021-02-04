In the framework of its good governance and in anticipation of the end of the last mandate of Benoît De Blieck, CEO of Befimmo, foreseen at the age of 65, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment, upon proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, of Jean-Philip Vroninks as CEO of the Company. His appointment as Managing Director will be submitted for approval at the next General Meeting of Shareholders in April 2021.



Jean-Philip, currently Executive Director of Jones Lang Lasalle Belgium-Luxembourg, will join Befimmo in the coming months.





