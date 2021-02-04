 

Gillette Launches Planet KIND, a New Line of Products That Are Kind to Skin and the Planet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 18:37  |  37   |   |   

Today, Gillette (NYSE: PG) formally launched Planet KIND, a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. Planet KIND packaging is recyclable and made with 85% recycled paper, 85% recycled plastic or infinitely recyclable aluminum. The lineup also includes a razor handle made with 60% recycled plastic. The brand has partnered with Plastic Bank to give consumers even more reason to feel good about choosing Planet KIND. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005905/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 146,58€
Hebel 7,39
Ask 1,47
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 111,59€
Hebel 7,34
Ask 1,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Planet KIND is a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will help prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. (Photo: Business Wire)

Planet KIND is a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will help prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Planet KIND makes it easier to incorporate eco-friendly choices into your shaving and skincare routine,” said John Claughton, VP of North America Grooming at P&G. “We know consumers are looking for sustainable products that are kind to skin, and don’t want to compromise on performance. Our Planet KIND products are designed with this in mind and are backed by a brand people already know and trust.”

The Planet KIND lineup includes a razor and blades, moisturizer, face wash and shave cream, available at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com and planetkindbygillette.com. Features include:

  • A durable razor handle made to last with 60% recycled plastic (made from rPET, like water bottle plastic), which can be used for years.
    • One Planet KIND razor handle contains the equivalent of one recycled water bottle.
    • Razor with two cartridge refills can be purchased for $9.99*
  • Razor cartridges with five (5) high quality blades that glide effortlessly over skin for a close, smooth and gentle-on-skin shave. Each cartridge is good for up to one month of shaves.
    • Four-count cartridge refills can be purchased for $9.99*
    • Eight-count cartridge refills can be purchased for $20.00*
  • Dermatologist-tested moisturizer, face wash and shave cream made without parabens, SLS sulfate, alcohol or dyes. The moisturizer and face wash bottles are made with 85% recycled plastic, and the shave cream jar is made with infinitely recyclable aluminum.
    • Moisturizer, face wash and shave cream can be purchased for $7.99* each.
  • Planet KIND packaging can be recycled through most curbside municipality programs, and both the blades & the handle are recyclable through Gillette’s Razor Recycling Program in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle.
    • Through this program, consumers can send in all brands of blades and razors, including razor systems, disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units, rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic bag packaging.

Planet KIND and Plastic Bank

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gillette Launches Planet KIND, a New Line of Products That Are Kind to Skin and the Planet Today, Gillette (NYSE: PG) formally launched Planet KIND, a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. Planet KIND packaging is recyclable and made with 85% recycled paper, 85% recycled plastic or infinitely recyclable …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Safeguarding NFL Fans and Staff at Super Bowl LV With P&G’s Safeguard Brand
03.02.21
P&G’s Microban 24 and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Join Forces to Recognize Sanitation Workers as the “Most Valuable Protector” Ahead of NFL Super Bowl LV
03.02.21
Royal Oils and Gold Series Launch “Crowns of Heritage” Campaign to Help Black Families Connect with their African Roots
03.02.21
Scent Just Got Smarter with New Febreze Fade Defy PLUG
01.02.21
Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap
30.01.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
29.01.21
New Old Spice Grooming Line Reignites Confidence and Encourages Guys to Smell Ready for Anything In 2021
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
21.01.21
Marktkompass: Biden legt los, Jack is back und PROCTER & GAMBLE ist vorsichtig | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
20.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger feiern Machtwechsel mit Kursrekorden

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?