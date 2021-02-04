Gillette Launches Planet KIND, a New Line of Products That Are Kind to Skin and the Planet

Today, Gillette (NYSE: PG) formally launched Planet KIND, a new shaving and skincare brand that is kind to skin and the planet. Planet KIND packaging is recyclable and made with 85% recycled paper, 85% recycled plastic or infinitely recyclable aluminum. The lineup also includes a razor handle made with 60% recycled plastic. The brand has partnered with Plastic Bank to give consumers even more reason to feel good about choosing Planet KIND. In partnership with Plastic Bank, every Planet KIND product purchased will prevent 10 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

