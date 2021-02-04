 

Tyson Foods to Launch New Career Development Program for Frontline Workers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 18:30  |  34   |   |   

Upward Pathways to Provide Education, Skills Needed for Career Growth at No Cost

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. is launching Upward Pathways, an in-plant career development program that provides frontline team members with job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost.

The program will be piloted at ten of the company’s plant locations and is a partnership between Tyson, adult education providers and community colleges to establish a standardized promotional pathway for team members.

Classes are currently available to workers at the company’s Council Bluffs, Iowa, case-ready beef and pork facility and will be implemented at the remaining nine locations throughout 2021.

Completion of Upward Pathways curriculum will culminate in a Tyson-branded credential that recognizes the skills gained by team members and signals readiness for advancement within the company. Industry recognized workforce certifications focusing on safety training and other core curriculum will also be offered.

Additional areas of focus include digital fluency and soft skills training, such as time management and leadership skills.

“Our team members are the most important part of our business, and we view it as our responsibility to provide opportunities to grow and thrive in their careers,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re excited to launch Upward Pathways as the next step from Upward Academy, which has seen tremendous success in providing resources to team members to help them take control of their own development and professional growth.”

Upward Pathways will be led by Anson Green, who joined Tyson Foods in 2020 after seven years serving as the State Director for Adult Education and Literacy for the state of Texas.

“The goal of Upward Pathways is to identify and grow the untapped talent in our frontline workforce,” said Green. “The program represents a strategic effort to bolster career advancement efforts by maximizing the expertise, loyalty, and powerful diversity of our frontline workers. The approach leverages our community-based partnerships to deliver education, training and supportive services aimed at increasing the competitiveness of our team members for advancement opportunities.”

