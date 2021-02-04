 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 18:29  |  42   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,465,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,365,000 additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are approximately $115.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Cowen and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

EyePoint intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the advancement of EYP-1901 for wet AMD, for pipeline and commercial programs, and for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252170) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 15, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 25, 2021.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01.02.21
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
28.01.21
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EYP-1901 for the Treatment of Wet AMD
11.01.21
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Net Product Revenues