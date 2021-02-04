EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 10,465,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $11.00 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,365,000 additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are approximately $115.1 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

EyePoint intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the advancement of EYP-1901 for wet AMD, for pipeline and commercial programs, and for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-252170) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 15, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 25, 2021.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-5548, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.