 

Recruiter.com CEO Recognizes Video’s Impact on Recruiting, Driving Fundamental Change to Business Processes and Transformative Economic Savings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 19:00  |  80   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, presented to Proactive Investors its vision of the impact of video on the recruiting process.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management's (SHRM) Human Capital Benchmarking Report, the average cost per hire in the United States is over $4,000. With approximately 155 million people employed in the US and annual voluntary turnover between 22%-27%, there are at least 34 million people to be hired at any given time. Before the pandemic, the average corporate job posting received 250 resumes. Altogether, companies are reviewing at least 8.5 billion resumes for their open roles, at a cost to the US economy of at least $136 billion ($4,000 per hire x 34 million people).

“If we operate under the assumption that COVID-19 is affecting many of today’s business and consumer behaviors, then the time to reshape the traditional recruiting process is now,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com Group.

“Aside from smaller technological changes, the recruiting process has not changed significantly since its inception: post a job, receive candidate applications, review resumes or applications, phone-screen a smaller segment of the list, interview the top candidates and hire. Digital job boards replaced classified ads; artificial intelligence proactively reaches out to active and passive candidates and identifies those who are most aligned with the job requirements; video screening is replacing phone screening; video conferencing is replacing in-person interviews, and eSignature tools are augmenting the hiring paperwork process. But the sequence of the process has not changed, despite the consumerization of video, the democratization of skills, and the increased need for workforce diversity and inclusion.”

With the end of the pandemic hopefully within reach, Sohn believes the use of video could transform the recruiting process the same way it changed dating sites.

“New dating sites no longer start with a long-winded (though well written) biography of the person but rather a video with key data points. The interested parties just swipe to move the process forward,” Sohn said. “Transfer that paradigm to recruiting. Video (available to everyone with a smartphone) starts the process. Employers and candidates swipe to show interest in one another and share their videos. The AI reviews candidates and surfaces the best matches. Taken together, all of that could dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with hiring employees.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com CEO Recognizes Video’s Impact on Recruiting, Driving Fundamental Change to Business Processes and Transformative Economic Savings HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, presented to Proactive Investors its vision of the impact of video on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units