Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F98
MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through
Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured
Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-F98 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about February 11, 2021. The K-F98 Certificates are backed by
floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.
K-F98 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.
K-F98 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life
(Years)
|
Discount
Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AL
|$138.446
|9.51
|17
|1 mo LIBOR + 17
|100.000
|AS
|$893.626
|9.58
|21
|30-day SOFR avg + 21
|100.000
|XL
|Non-Offered
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Related Links
- The K-F98 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kf98oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-F98 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F98 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF98 Mortgage Trust (KF98 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF98 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F98 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
