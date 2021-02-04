 

Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F98

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-F98 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about February 11, 2021. The K-F98 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.

K-F98 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F98 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life
(Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $138.446 9.51 17 1 mo LIBOR + 17 100.000
AS $893.626 9.58 21 30-day SOFR avg + 21 100.000
XL Non-Offered
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Related Links

The K-F98 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F98 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF98 Mortgage Trust (KF98 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF98 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F98 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

