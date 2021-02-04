Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – January 31, 2021
Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – January 31, 2021.
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31, 2020
|20 057 562
|21 592 598
|21 590 098
|January 31, 2021
|20 395 482
|21 930 518
|21 928 018
(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the
threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double
voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2) Without treasury shares.
