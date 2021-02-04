 

Visteon and ECARX to Develop Intelligent Cockpits for Global Automotive Industry Using Qualcomm Solutions

  • Technology development enhances Visteon’s support to commercialize cockpit connectivity solutions for multiple global applications beginning in 2021
  • First application of new infotainment ecosystem is for ECARX Asia Pacific region
  • Visteon’s industry-leading SmartCore cockpit controller based on the 3rd Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced an initiative to develop intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications. 

Visteon and ECARX, using Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, are working together to develop these intelligent technologies and sharing research to commercialize an integrated cockpit project for a variety of vehicle platforms starting in 2021. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon, described digital content as “the battleground” for OEMs as human interfaces becomes more complex and connected technologies are increasingly important to improve the cockpit.

“Our cooperation with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies on intelligent cockpits will offer a compelling new digital experience to users,” Lawande said. “Visteon is pleased with the work we’ve done with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. Our teams have undergone rapid development, design and integration together, and are committed to delivering technology and creativity for a high-quality cockpit experience across multiple segments.”

As a leading developer of connected car ecosystems, ECARX has made significant achievements in revolutionizing the cockpit experience and is making major investments to establish global platforms.

“Our work with Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies delivers world-class performance of our platform and technology as we expand our presence in the global automotive industry,” said Ziyu Shen, ECARX CEO. “ECARX has a leading position in China with a strong and unique ecosystem structure, leading HMI, connectivity and infotainment. This is the latest example of a growth strategy that will continue to create new and global business opportunities by engaging the best digital electronics and software talents in our technology industry.”

Wertpapier


