 

OTC ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS Group Manufacturing Capability in Preparation for the ILUS EV & FireBug Technology Roll Out

Dubai, UAE, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International (OTC: ILUS):  The Vehicle Converters LLC, known as TVC, is a Dubai-based $3mil dollar annual revenue business (Pre Covid) operating as a specialist manufacturer and converter of service vehicles, primarily Medical, Military, Police, Fire & Rescue response vehicles, usually small rapid response type vehicles. TVC has converted more than 8,000 of the most advanced vehicles for some of the biggest brands in the world and is listed on almost every major Preferred Supplier List in the Middle East and North African Market. Many of the leading governments globally have been researching the possibility of having joint first responders in a single vehicle, meaning 1 small vehicle arrives with multi trained multi-skilled responders instead of sending a Fire Truck, Ambulance and Police vehicle to a small incident, wasting taxpayers money. The TVC medical & police vehicle experience combined with Firebug’s patented fire technology would make a world-leading solution that would be very difficult for any competitor to compete with. 

The management team at TVC is highly experienced and operates a good corporate governance system that fits strongly with the ILUS model. ILUS management believes that the strategic value of the acquisition will provide a return on this investment in a very short time. The FireBug & TVC factories will merge into one single facility during the second quarter of 2021, allowing consolidation, scale, substantial cost savings and skill enhancement. The acquisition was paid for in cash and restricted shares. 

The revenue consolidation into the ILUS group is a building block and the strategic value is placed on the manufacturing capacity, skill sets and established routes to market. While FireBug already supplies to many top brands in the Middle East, the Acquisition of TVC will speed up the access to a huge customer base of almost every top brand in the Oil & Gas, Military, Civil Defense & Medical Sector in the Middle East and North Africa Market.  TVC’s experience in the specialist vehicle market will allow the FireBug Group to expand their offering to customers in the rest of the world where TVC has not been active and FireBug is active in more than 20 countries. This gateway should bring exponential growth for both company’s core products and open the door to develop some new game changing products.  In addition to the core products, TVC has developed a range of products that are non-core to the ILUS group, the margins are very attractive and utilize the same manufacturing process and the products have an outstanding customer base and strong cashflow, and would create another platform for EV sales later, so ILUS will continue to develop this cautiously and structure it in a way that could allow possible divestment in future and does not distract from the core focus of the group. 

Wertpapier


