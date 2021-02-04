 

DGAP-Adhoc Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says

Eckert & Ziegler: PENTIXAPHARM Lead Candidate PENTIXAFOR Can Go in Phase III Study, EMA says

Berlin, 04.02.2021 - Würzburg based PENTIXAPHARM GmbH, an associate of Eckert & Ziegler AG (ISIN DE0005659700), has received confirmation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that its lead candidate PENTIXAFOR may be tested directly in a phase III clinical study. The agency said that there are "sufficient safety data available to initiate a phase III trial" for the Gallium-68 labelled radiodiagnostic which detects CXCR4-positiv solid tumors and CXCR4-positive hematological malignancies.

Contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG
Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel. +49 30 941084-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.de

Details about PENTIXAFOR and the content of the EMA advice will be provided in the next days in a separate PENTIXAPHARM press release.

Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
03.02.21
1.132
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG