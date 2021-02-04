 

Veolia Environnement Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 19:57  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

 

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

 

Information closing date

Total number of
shares forming the
share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

January 31, 2021

578,611,362

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 614,997,652

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 602,464,979

*

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

 

(1)

 

Number of theoretical voting rights = after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of January 31, 2021 (36,386,290 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of January 31, 2021 (12,532,673 shares).

 

(2)

 

Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of January 31, 2021).

Veolia Environnement

Siège social/head office : 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France

Adresse postale/Correspondence address : 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet -
93300 AUBERVILLIERS - France
tél. : +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 / Fax : +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45
www.veolia.com

 

A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with
a share capital of 2,893,056,810 euros
 403 210 032 RCS PARIS

 



Disclaimer

