NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 04-Feb-2021 / 20:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER



Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2021 -The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) appoints effective as of February 10, 2021 Mr. Roy Vishnovizki as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Mr. Vishnovizki has been working for the last 7 years in various senior management positions in the real estate business. He started his career as a Manager at Ernst & Young as an auditor in the real estate market. Mr. Vishnovizki is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a BA in Finance and Administration.

Contact:

Armin Heidenreich

TLG Immobilien AG

General Counsel

Hausvogteiplatz 12

10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2470 6343

E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

04-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50 Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337 E-mail: ir@tlg.de Internet: www.tlg.de ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4 WKN: A12B8Z Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1166059

End of Announcement DGAP News Service