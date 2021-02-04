 

DGAP-Adhoc TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Berlin, Germany, February 4, 2021 -The Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) appoints effective as of February 10, 2021 Mr. Roy Vishnovizki as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

Mr. Vishnovizki has been working for the last 7 years in various senior management positions in the real estate business. He started his career as a Manager at Ernst & Young as an auditor in the real estate market. Mr. Vishnovizki is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a BA in Finance and Administration.

Contact:
Armin Heidenreich
TLG Immobilien AG
General Counsel
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6343
E-Mail: armin.heidenreich@tlg.de

Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
