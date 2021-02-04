 

Lemonade To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 20:22  |  85   |   |   

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 1, 2021 after market close. Lemonade will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, March 2, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

To register for this conference call (Conference ID 10152291), please use this link. Registrants will receive confirmation which includes dial-in details. Registrants may also dial in, toll-free, at 1-866-270-1533, or internationally 1-412-317-0797.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Lemonade Investor Relations website, investor.lemonade.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will also be made available at investor.lemonade.com.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet health, and life insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.

Follow @lemonade_inc on Twitter for updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our history of losses and the fact that we may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fact that the “Lemonade” brand may not become as widely known as incumbents’ brands or the brand may become tarnished; the denial of claims or our failure to accurately and timely pay claims; our ability to attain greater value from each user; the novelty of our business model and its unpredictable efficacy and susceptibility to unintended consequences; the possibility that we could be forced to modify or eliminate our Giveback, which could undermine our business model; the results of examinations by our primary state insurance regulator that could result in adverse examinations findings and necessitate remedial actions or give rise to regulatory orders requiring remedial, injunctive, or other corrective action; our limited operating history; our ability to manage our growth effectively; the impact of intense competition in the segments of the insurance industry in which we operate on our ability to attain or increase profitability; the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices, which could limit our ability to write new business; our ability to renew reinsurance contracts on comparable duration and terms to those currently in effect; our exposure to counterparty risks as a result of reinsurance; the loss of personal customer information, damage to our reputation and brand, or harm to our business and operating results as a result of security incidents or real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our systems, website or app; our actual or perceived failure to protect customer information and other data, respect customers’ privacy, or comply with data privacy and security laws and regulations; our ability to comply with extensive insurance industry regulations and the need to incur additional costs or devote additional resources to comply with changes to existing regulations; our exposure to additional regulatory requirements specific to other vertical markets that we enter or have entered, including auto, pet and life insurance, and the need to devote additional resources to comply with these regulations; and our inability to predict the lasting impacts of COVID-19 to our business in particular, and the global economy generally. These and other important factors, discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lemonade To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 1, 2021 after market close. Lemonade will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, March 2, at 8:00 a.m. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Tilray Exports First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Spain
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:05 Uhr
Ich halte diese 3 potenziellen Short-Squeeze-Aktien. Was nun?
03.02.21
3 aktuelle IPOs, die du auf deine Watchlist setzen solltest
25.01.21
5 Aktien, die das Investment verdoppeln könnten
24.01.21
10.000 Euro in diese 5 Aktien könnten im Jahr 2021 ein Vermögen einbringen
20.01.21
Hier sind meine 3 Vorsätze für das Investieren im Jahr 2021
14.01.21
Lemonade Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
11.01.21
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
15
Lemonade - Versicherung über App oder Internet