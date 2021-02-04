 

Maha Energy AB announce December 31, 2020 Reserve Report and Resource Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 20:15  |  101   |   |   

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the 2020 reserve report and contingent resource booking with the following highlights:

  • 2020 Reserve Replacement for 2P Reserves is 380%
  • Proven Reserves increased by 183%
  • Proven plus Probable (2P) reserves increased by 14%
  • Contingent Resources (2C) booked at 22.3 million barrels in Oman (Mafraq)

Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. (“Chapman”) has completed their annual reserve determination for the Company. Maha is pleased to announce a 183% increase in Proven (“1P”) reserves driven by successful movement of volumes from the Proved plus Probable (“2P”) category and acquisitions in the USA and Oman. The 2P oil reserves are also up by approximately 14% compared to year end 2019, primarily due to acquisitions and improvement in forecast recoveries by utilizing horizontal development wells. Overall reserve replacement ratios were very strong with 1P Reserve Replacement ratio of 1,428% and 380% on 2P.

Maha Reserves1 as of 31 December, 2020

2020 Maha Energy AB Company Gross Reserves before income tax
(million barrels)
  Tie Tartaruga2 Illinois Basin Oman LAK Total
1P 16.85 6.32 2.29 0.25 0.11 25.82
2P 19.85 11.45 3.55 0.97 8.81 44.64
3P 25.43 16.51 4.45 2.04 14.24 62.66


2020 Maha Energy AB Company Gross Conventional (Sales) Natural Gas Reserves before income tax
(billion SCF)
  Tie Tartaruga2 Illinois Basin Oman LAK Total
1P 11.84 3.10       14.93
2P 13.98 5.61       19.59
3P 17.97 8.09       26.06

The main changes to this year’s reserve volumes are:

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maha Energy AB announce December 31, 2020 Reserve Report and Resource Report Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the 2020 reserve report and contingent resource booking with the following highlights: 2020 Reserve Replacement for 2P Reserves is 380%Proven Reserves increased by 183%Proven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:20 Uhr
Maha Energy AB (Publ) announce LAK Ranch book value impairment
29.01.21
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce change in the number of shares and votes in the Company and contracts Lago Kapital Ltd to replace Penser Bank AB as liquidity provider