The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Title: Mag. MBA
First name: Viktor
Last name(s): Sigl
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Position: Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
69.00 EUR 2,500.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
69.00 EUR 2,500.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-02; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
