 

Paris Hilton and iHeartMedia Partner to Launch An Innovative, First-of-its-Kind Slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts and ‘PodPosts’

iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced a new partnership with Paris Hilton to produce an innovative slate of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts as well as a series of PodPosts, a new format that merges social media into voice, and podcasting into a social environment. The short form audio clips known as “PodPosts” will publish in podcast feeds, offering listeners an audio experience that feels more like social media in its tone and delivery.

The new series will launch February 22 with the “This is Paris” podcast hosted by Hilton herself, which puts her own creative spin on the podcast format—releasing a blend of both playful, emotional and authentic scripted, scheduled episodes as well as spontaneous, shorter “social” audio episodes each week between segments. This unique audio format will entertain audiences with content that includes candid interviews with influential and inspiring guests around the globe, discussing topics such as beauty, wellness, fashion, pop culture, travel, entrepreneurship, relationships and more.

In between those longer episodes, social audio episodes will be posted multiple times each week, and will include Paris interacting with fans, sharing beauty advice, offering motivational and lifestyle tips and answering voicemails – experimenting with the podcast medium by using it more like a social media platform.

“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHeartMedia to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” said Paris Hilton. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world.

In addition to "This is Paris" series, and in collaboration with iHeartMedia and Paris's newly launched audio company, London Audio, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh will produce six additional podcasts for the iHeartRadio Podcast Network over the next three years.

“Paris is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called ‘influencer content,’ and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “That starts with treating her own soon-to-launch podcast more like a social media feed – with lots of short-form audio ‘posts,’ along with regularly scheduled interviews, too. This is going to be a different kind of podcast – the next evolution of both social media and podcasting, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with her on it.”

