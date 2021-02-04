 

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 10.15 P.M. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares

Enento Group Plc (“Enento”) has on 4 February 2021 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Invesco Ltd. has exceeded the threshold of 10 percent on 3 February 2021.

According to the notification, the holding of Invesco Ltd. has increased to 2,403,879 shares, corresponding to 10,01 percent of Enento’s entire share stock:

  • Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Inc., Invesco Canada Ltd 9.95 %.
  • Invesco Ltd., Invesco Holding Company Limited, Invesco Holding Company (US) Inc., Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation, Oppenheimer Funds Inc., Invesco Group Services Inc., Invesco Advisers Inc. 0.06 %.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento’s shares is 24,007,061 shares.

Total position of Invesco Ltd. according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer  
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.01 0 10.01 24,007,061  
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.56 0 5.56  
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: 		 
A: Shares and voting rights  
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights  
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		 
FI4000123195 0 2,403,879 0 10.01  
SUBTOTAL A 2,403,879   10.01    
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
- - - - - -
      SUBTOTAL B - -

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.




