 

Comcast Launches Black Experience on Xfinity Channel, Endorsed by African American Film Critics Association

Comcast NBCUniversal is excited to announce the launch of Black Experience on Xfinity, a first-of-its kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news, and more. Curated by industry leaders, Black Experience will feature high-quality content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost, while investing millions of dollars in fostering and showcasing emerging Black content creators. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Black Experience on Xfinity offers one-stop access to a collection of content that showcase the breadth of Black culture. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity will entertain, educate, and uplift, featuring Black actors, writers, producers, and directors. At home, Xfinity subscribers can visit channel 1622 or simply say “Black Experience” into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling.

“The launch of Black Experience on Xfinity is a major investment in the Black creative community and one of the many ways we are leveraging the scale and reach of our platforms to amplify voices that need to be heard,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. “In the six months leading up to this launch, we have expanded our offering of Black programming to millions of additional Xfinity customers. The Black Experience Channel on Xfinity will allow us to further highlight our fantastic content partners, while also premiering original programming from emerging Black content creators and Black-owned production companies.”

Beginning this Black History Month, Comcast will feature curated selections, including films and TV shows that have been honored by AAFCA via its Film and TV Awards Programs, known as the AAFCA Collection.

“We are so excited for this opportunity to work with Comcast to further promote diverse content to both audiences who crave it and those who may be completely unaware of it. As the largest organization of Black film critics in the world, we are in a very unique position to work with Comcast in their creation of this viewing platform. Unlike many other organizations, advocacy and community engagement is at the core of what AAFCA does so that’s why this relationship with Comcast resonates so. It truly allows AAFCA to do what we do best, but on a much grander scale,” said AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson. “In addition to presenting classic, overlooked or forgotten titles, we are super eager to endorse Comcast’s giving emerging voices and NextGen content creators a boost by spotlighting their work via our AAFCA Collection on Xfinity. Because Comcast is so multifaceted in its capabilities, there are truly no limits to the content audiences will find in the AAFCA Collection or on the Black Experience on Xfinity at large.”

