Azucar hits 65.50 metres of 0.39 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu at the Porvenir Zone, El Cobre Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to provide an update from drilling conducted at the Porvenir Zone of the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico. Past drilling at the Porvenir Zone has demonstrated porphyry copper-gold mineralisation beneath the surface exposure of the mineralized zone. The current drilling has been designed to better understand the distribution and extent of this mineralisation. Drilling planned for the Porvenir Zone has been completed and future drilling on the project will be planned based on a geologic review currently underway and the receipt of outstanding assay results. In the meantime a surface field work program is planned to better define several targets prior to drill testing. A plan diagram for the drilling results reported today is provided with this news release and highlights include the following intervals:



Hole EC-20-109 Porvenir Target, 030 Az, -68 dip From 54.50 to 329.82.32m, 275.32 metres @ 0.26 g/t gold and 0.14% copper Including 216.50 to 282.00.32m, 65.50 metres @ 0.39 g/t gold and 0.22% copper Includes 220.50 to 230.50m, 10.00 metres @ 0.54 g/t gold and 0.29% copper And 242.50 to 268.00m, 25.50 metres @ 0.52 g/t gold and 0.30% copper

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar commented, “With the announcement of the initial resource at the Norte target in September last year, our exploration focus is now two-fold; to better understand other near surface zones of mineralisation, such as Porvenir, and to continue our search for additional porphyry centres at the project.”