Azucar hits 65.50 metres of 0.39 g/t Au and 0.22% Cu at the Porvenir Zone, El Cobre Project, Mexico
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to provide an update from drilling
conducted at the Porvenir Zone of the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico. Past drilling at the Porvenir Zone has demonstrated porphyry copper-gold mineralisation
beneath the surface exposure of the mineralized zone. The current drilling has been designed to better understand the distribution and extent of this mineralisation. Drilling planned for the
Porvenir Zone has been completed and future drilling on the project will be planned based on a geologic review currently underway and the receipt of outstanding assay results. In the meantime a
surface field work program is planned to better define several targets prior to drill testing. A plan diagram for the drilling results reported today is provided with this news release and
highlights include the following intervals:
|Hole EC-20-109 Porvenir Target, 030 Az, -68 dip
|From 54.50 to 329.82.32m, 275.32 metres @ 0.26 g/t gold and 0.14% copper
|Including 216.50 to 282.00.32m, 65.50 metres @ 0.39 g/t gold and 0.22% copper
|Includes 220.50 to 230.50m, 10.00 metres @ 0.54 g/t gold and 0.29% copper
|And 242.50 to 268.00m, 25.50 metres @ 0.52 g/t gold and 0.30% copper
J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar commented, “With the announcement of the initial resource at the Norte target in September last year, our exploration focus is now two-fold; to better understand other near surface zones of mineralisation, such as Porvenir, and to continue our search for additional porphyry centres at the project.”
About the El Cobre Project
To date, Azucar has discovered five copper-gold porphyry zones within the El Cobre Project along an approximately 5km trend, stretching from Norte down to Encinal in the southeast (Figure 1). These zones are defined by distinct Cu-Au soil anomalies, discrete, positive magnetic features, a large IP chargeability anomaly, and drilling. A summary of the various zones is provided below.
|NORTE ZONE: All five holes drilled in the Norte Zone prior to 2016 intersected porphyry-style mineralisation. Hole 08-CBCN-022, one of the deepest holes drilled at Norte in 2008, returned values of 0.14% Cu with 0.19 g/t Au over 259 m and 08-CBCN-19 intersected 41.15 metres averaging 0.42 g/t gold and 0.27% copper to the end of the hole at 187.45 metres. Drilling at the Norte Zone in 2016 and 2017 resulted in intersections including 114.60 metres grading 1.33 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu (Hole EC-17-018, see press release of April 5, 2017), 80.50 metres grading 1.34 g/t Au and 0.46% Cu (Hole EC-16-012, see press release of October 24, 2016), and 70.45 metres grading 2.32 g/t Au and 0.59% Cu (Hole EC-17-026, see press release of July 25, 2017). Continued drilling through 2018 and 2019 has culminated in the mineral resource estimate announced on September 29, 2020.
|
VILLA RICA ZONE: The Villa Rica Zone is located about 1.8 km south of the Norte zone, and comprises a roughly 2.5
kilometre by 1 kilometre area of hydrothermal alteration defined also by a strong north-northwest trending magnetic-chargeability high and associated copper-gold soil geochemical anomalies.
Past mapping and sampling defined several areas of exposed porphyry mineralisation within the Villa Rica zone, including the Raya Tembrillo target and the Naranjo target, both at the north end
of the Villa Rica zone. Initial drilling in 2017 on the Raya Tembrillo target intersected two styles of mineralisation; hypogene copper-gold porphyry mineralisation (115.00 metres of 0.57 g/t
gold and 0.27% copper, see press release of November 28, 2017) and near surface exotic enriched copper mineralisation with an apparent tabular distribution (94.00 metres of 1.36% copper; see
press release of December 13, 2017).
|
