 

Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the First Quarter Ending December 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional quick-service restaurant chain, today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2020.

Key highlights of the Company’s financial results include:

  • Total Revenues decreased 11.4% to $27.3 million for the 13-week quarter, compared against a 14-week quarter in fiscal 2020
  • Total Restaurant Sales for Bad Daddy’s restaurants were $18.7 million for the quarter
  • Same Store Sales1 for company-owned Bad Daddy’s restaurants decreased 11.8% for the quarter, impacted by dining room closures in our Colorado restaurants
  • Total Restaurant Sales for Good Times restaurants increased $0.6 million to $8.4 million
  • Same Store Sales for company-owned Good Times restaurants increased 22.1% for the quarter
  • Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $0.8 million for the quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $1.8 million
  • The Company ended the quarter with $10.0 million in cash, $4.0 million outstanding under its senior credit facility and $11.6 million in outstanding Paycheck Protection Program loans

Ryan M. Zink, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased with our performance for the quarter. We increased Net Income of the Company to $0.8 million, continued to experience strong same store sales for the Good Times brand, and maintained restaurant-level operating profit3 (a non-GAAP measure) for the Bad Daddy’s brand. We believe our results compared to 2020 are even more impressive when considering that this year’s quarter has one fewer operating week than did 2020 and that our Colorado Bad Daddy’s were required to close their indoor dining rooms mid-way through November and were closed for the remainder of the quarter. We have since re-opened dining rooms and Bad Daddy’s sales have meaningfully improved in the new calendar year, with that brand reporting same stores sales of (8.3%) for our fiscal January. Good Times continues its streak of double-digit same store sales, posting +24.6% for January.”

Mr. Zink continued, “At Good Times, we continue to focus on speed and accuracy in the drive-thru. We intend to introduce a new shake program mid-year and continue to generate “new news” through rotating seasonal features that have proven successful. We continue to utilize radio as our primary advertising medium but are also now actively using targeted digital and social ad placements to actual customers using the same technology platform we began using in Bad Daddy’s during 2020. At Bad Daddy’s, we implemented new packaging to enhance temperature hold times and the quality of food served in to-go and delivery formats, are testing a new Carnitas Nachos appetizer that showcases the scratch-made nature of our kitchen, and have twenty-four restaurants running our virtual brand, Bad Mama’s Chicken. Sales from Bad Mama’s account for approximately two percent of sales in restaurants where we have rolled out the virtual brand, in-line with our target. We are on-track to open two restaurants during the remainder of our fiscal year, in the greater-Atlanta and Montgomery designated market areas (DMAs).”

“Above all, I continue to be thankful for the high-performing team that is executing each of our concepts and the restaurant support team who together are responsible for delivering these results. We have a mission to delight every guest; we achieve that at Good Times through a focus on speed and accuracy with an all-natural platform, and at Bad Daddy’s through dedication to scratch cooking in our kitchens and genuine, southern-rooted hospitality. In both cases, we believe that, by living these principles, we will create emotional connections to our brands, and in the long-run, drive consistent sales increases,” Zink concluded.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook:

Due to continuing unprecedented economic conditions associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and government responses to the evolving situation, the Company has not provided a financial outlook for the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year. In late November 2020, all twelve of the Company’s Bad Daddy’s locations in Colorado had additional restrictions imposed upon them resulting in the closure of dining rooms in those locations. Although these dining rooms have since re-opened and no other states have at this time similarly restricted inside dining where the Company has Bad Daddy’s restaurants, the possibility remains that such restrictions might be put in place with limited notice. At the current time, the Company is therefore still unable to reasonably estimate the full impact of the continuing pandemic to ongoing operations and results and is unable to provide a financial outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2021.

Conference Call: Management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Ryan M. Zink, its Chief Executive Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 339-0806 and requesting the Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) call. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website www.goodtimesburgers.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 39 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft microbrew beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “intend,” “may,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include such factors as the disruption to our business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on our results of operations, financial condition and prospects which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the pandemic and the impact of federal, state and local governmental actions and customer behavior in response to the pandemic, the lack of assurance that the full amount of the PPP loans will be forgiven, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of Good Times’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2020 filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC . Good Times disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Category: Financial

 

Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Unaudited Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Fiscal First Quarter

 

(13 weeks)

 

(14 weeks)

Statement of Operations

2021

 

2020

Net revenues:

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

$

27,081

 

 

$

30,593

 

Franchise revenues

 

215

 

 

 

221

 

Total net revenues

 

27,296

 

 

 

30,814

 

 

 

 

Restaurant Operating Costs:

 

 

 

Food and packaging costs

 

7,841

 

 

 

9,306

 

Payroll and other employee benefit costs

 

8,881

 

 

 

11,979

 

Restaurant occupancy costs

 

2,195

 

 

 

2,438

 

Other restaurant operating costs

 

3,469

 

 

 

3,002

 

Pre-opening costs

 

39

 

 

 

802

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

929

 

 

 

1,079

 

Total restaurant operating costs

 

23,354

 

 

 

28,606

 

 

 

 

General and administrative costs

 

2,174

 

 

 

2,053

 

Advertising costs

 

509

 

 

 

546

 

Franchise costs

 

5

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on disposal of restaurants and equipment

 

(9

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) from operations

 

1,263

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(98

)

 

 

(227

)

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

1,165

 

 

 

(599

)

Income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(363

)

 

 

(212

)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

802

 

 

$

(811

)

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

 

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

12,622

 

 

 

12,597

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

12,698

 

 

 

N/A

 

Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on the net loss. Notable reclassifications include the recategorization of paper goods costs from other restaurant operating costs to food and packaging costs, and payroll and related expenses related to managers-in-training from general and administrative to direct payroll and other benefits.

Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Unaudited Supplemental Information

(In thousands)

 

December 29, 2020

 

September 29, 2020

Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

10,015

 

$

11,454

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

97,249

 

$

99,693

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

7,693

 

$

6,242

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt due after one year

$

7,952

 

$

10,903

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

$

15,903

 

$

14,983

Supplemental Information for Company-Owned Restaurants (dollars in thousands):

   

 

 

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

 

Good Times Burgers &
Frozen Custard

 

 

-------------------------- Fiscal First Quarter------------------------------

 

 

2021
(13 weeks)

 

2020
(14 weeks)

 

2021
(13 weeks)

 

2020
(14 weeks)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

 

$

18,691

 

$

22,813

 

$

8,390

 

$

7,780

Restaurants opened during period

 

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

-

 

 

-

Restaurants closed during period

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

-

Restaurants open at period end

 

 

37

 

 

37

 

 

24

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant operating weeks

 

 

481.0

 

 

508.6

 

 

318.0

 

 

350.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average weekly sales per restaurant

 

$

38.9

 

$

44.9

 

$

26.4

 

$

22.2

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to U.S. GAAP Results

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Operating Profit to Income from Operations

(In thousands, except percentage data)

   

 

 

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

 

Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard

 

Good Times
Restaurants Inc.

 

 

-------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Quarter Ended----------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

December 29, 2020 (13 weeks)

 

December 31, 2019 (14 weeks)

 

December 29, 2020 (13 weeks)

 

December 31, 2019 (14 weeks)

 

Dec 29, 2020 (13 weeks)

 

Dec 31, 2019 (14 weeks)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant sales

 

$

18,691

 

100.0

%

 

$

22,813

 

100.0

%

 

$

8,390

 

100.0

%

 

$

7,780

 

100.0

%

 

$

27,081

 

 

$

30,593

 

Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately
below):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Food and packaging costs

 

 

5,356

 

28.7

%

 

 

6,892

 

30.2

%

 

 

2,485

 

29.6

%

 

 

2,414

 

31.0

%

 

 

7,841

 

 

 

9,306

 

Payroll and benefits costs

 

 

6,267

 

33.5

%

 

 

9,003

 

39.5

%

 

 

2,614

 

31.2

%

 

 

2,976

 

38.3

%

 

 

8,881

 

 

 

11,979

 

Restaurant occupancy costs

 

 

1,454

 

7.8

%

 

 

1,644

 

7.2

%

 

 

741

 

8.8

%

 

 

794

 

10.2

%

 

 

2,195

 

 

 

2,438

 

Other restaurant operating costs

 

 

2,648

 

14.1

%

 

 

2,291

 

10.0

%

 

 

821

 

9.8

%

 

 

711

 

9.1

%

 

 

3,469

 

 

 

3,002

 

Restaurant-level operating profit

 

$

2,966

 

15.8

%

 

$

2,983

 

13.1

%

 

$

1,729

 

20.6

%

 

$

885

 

11.3

%

 

$

4,695

 

 

$

3,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

221

 

Deduct - Other operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

929

 

 

 

1,079

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

2,053

 

Advertising costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

546

 

Franchise costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on restaurant asset sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(19

)

Pre-opening costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

802

 

Total other operating

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,647

 

 

 

4,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,263

 

 

$

(372

)

           

Certain percentage amounts in the table above do not total due to rounding as well as the fact that restaurant operating costs are expressed as a percentage of restaurant revenues (as opposed to total revenues). Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year’s presentation. Such reclassifications had no effect on the net loss from operations. Notable reclassifications include the recategorization of paper goods costs from other restaurant operating costs to food and packaging costs, and payroll and related expenses related to managers-in-training from general and administrative to direct payroll and other benefits.

The Company believes that restaurant-level operating profit is an important measure for management and investors because it is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. The Company defines restaurant-level operating profit to be restaurant revenues minus restaurant-level operating costs, excluding restaurant closures and impairment costs. The measure includes restaurant-level occupancy costs, which include fixed rents, percentage rents, common area maintenance charges, real estate and personal property taxes, general liability insurance and other property costs, but excludes depreciation. The measure excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to restaurant level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlay for the restaurants. The measure also excludes selling, general and administrative costs, and therefore excludes occupancy costs associated with selling, general and administrative functions, and pre-opening costs. The Company excludes restaurant closure costs as they do not represent a component of the efficiency of continuing operations. Restaurant impairment costs are excluded, because like depreciation and amortization, they represent a non-cash charge for the Company’s investment in its restaurants and not a component of the efficiency of restaurant operations. Restaurant-level operating profit is not a measurement determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations or net income as indicators of financial performance. Restaurant-level operating profit as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tables above set forth certain unaudited information for the current and prior year fiscal quarters and year-to-date periods for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except for the components of restaurant operating costs, which are expressed as a percentage of restaurant revenues.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Thousands of US Dollars)

 

 

Fiscal Quarter Ended

 

December 29, 2020
(13 weeks)

 

December 31, 2019
(14 weeks)

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

802

 

 

$

(811

)

Depreciation and amortization 4

 

909

 

 

 

1,069

 

Interest expense, net

 

98

 

 

 

227

 

EBITDA

 

1,809

 

 

 

485

 

Pre-opening expense

 

39

 

 

 

801

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

61

 

 

 

75

 

Non-recurring severance costs

 

-

 

 

 

41

 

GAAP rent-cash rent difference

 

(107

)

 

 

121

 

Non-cash gain on disposal of assets

 

(9

)

 

 

(9

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,793

 

 

$

1,514

 

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. This measure is presented because we believe that investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for evaluating our ongoing results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization and further adjustments to reflect the additions and eliminations presented in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because: (i) we believe it is a useful measure for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and asset disposals, closure costs and restaurant impairments, and (ii) we use Adjusted EBITDA internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on our GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structures and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and income tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property, plant and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of these foregoing variations. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items.

_________________________
1 Sales store sales are a metric used in evaluating the performance of established restaurants and is a commonly used metric in the restaurant industry. Same store sales for our brands are calculated using all units open for at least 18 full fiscal months, and use the comparable operating weeks from the prior year to the current year quarter’s operating weeks.

2 For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of why the Company considers them useful, see the financial information schedules accompanying this release.

3 For a reconciliation of restaurant level operating profit to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of why the Company considers them useful, see the financial information schedules accompanying this release.

4 Depreciation and amortization expense have been reduced by amounts attributable to non-controlling interests of $41 thousand for each respective quarter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the First Quarter Ending December 29, 2020 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional quick-service restaurant chain, today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2020. Key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Good Times Restaurants to Release First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021
14.01.21
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Amends Credit Facility
12.01.21
Good Times Restaurants Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Same Store Sales