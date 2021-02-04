Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.