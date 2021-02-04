 

Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health Oncology Platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI tests for advanced stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR program, which aims to address the needs of early stage cancer patients with neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection, cancer survivors with surveillance, asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

