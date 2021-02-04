SITE Centers’ Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8 00 a.m. Eastern Time
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, will be released prior to the market open on February 18, 2021. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on February 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 4946984. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ web site at ir.sitecenters.com.
If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers’ website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10150669 through March 18, 2021.
About SITE Centers Corp.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.
