fuboTV Joins Digital Ad Industry’s Unified ID 2.0 Initiative as Connected TV Partner

fuboTV has joined the Unified ID 2.0 initiative as a connected TV (CTV) partner, expanding Unified ID 2.0 into fuboTV’s significant footprint on the big screen. Representing 93% of total viewing hours during the third quarter of 2020, CTV is fuboTV's most popular streaming platform. With the big game kicking off on Sunday, fuboTV expects CTV will be its subscribers’ streaming platform of choice.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its support of the open-source, interoperable identity solution, Unified ID 2.0, in collaboration with The Trade Desk and other companies across the digital advertising industry.

Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. The ID is an upgrade and an alternative to third-party cookies.

"As an early adopter of addressable and programmatic advertising, as well as one of the leaders in the CTV space, fuboTV is excited to partner on Unified ID 2.0 with The Trade Desk and other partners to develop industry-wide standards and solutions that enhance and support the CTV advertising ecosystem,” said Diana Horowitz, SVP, ad sales, fuboTV. “We believe Unified ID 2.0 has the potential to both enhance targeting capabilities for our advertisers as well as allow our viewers to experience relevant advertising. We have been pleased with the support the initiative, still in its pilot phase, has already had across the industry, and we look forward to working with all partners to develop an independent, open-source framework."

“The collaborative nature of Unified ID 2.0 allows for every type of digital publisher to participate, which is why we’re thrilled to see fuboTV join many others across the industry,” said Michelle Hulst, chief operating officer, The Trade Desk. “By coming together and creating an interoperable, open source solution, we are improving the digital advertising experience across all digital media. The opportunity Unified ID 2.0 presents for connected TV has taken a big step forward with this announcement.”

Unified ID 2.0 is being built in collaboration with leading industry associations and partners, and will be managed by an independent governing body. For more information about Unified ID 2.0, please visit the Unified ID solution site.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment - more than any other live TV streaming platform (Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.