 

fuboTV Joins Digital Ad Industry’s Unified ID 2.0 Initiative as Connected TV Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its support of the open-source, interoperable identity solution, Unified ID 2.0, in collaboration with The Trade Desk and other companies across the digital advertising industry.

fuboTV has joined the Unified ID 2.0 initiative as a connected TV (CTV) partner, expanding Unified ID 2.0 into fuboTV’s significant footprint on the big screen. Representing 93% of total viewing hours during the third quarter of 2020, CTV is fuboTV's most popular streaming platform. With the big game kicking off on Sunday, fuboTV expects CTV will be its subscribers’ streaming platform of choice.

Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront. The ID is an upgrade and an alternative to third-party cookies.

"As an early adopter of addressable and programmatic advertising, as well as one of the leaders in the CTV space, fuboTV is excited to partner on Unified ID 2.0 with The Trade Desk and other partners to develop industry-wide standards and solutions that enhance and support the CTV advertising ecosystem,” said Diana Horowitz, SVP, ad sales, fuboTV. “We believe Unified ID 2.0 has the potential to both enhance targeting capabilities for our advertisers as well as allow our viewers to experience relevant advertising. We have been pleased with the support the initiative, still in its pilot phase, has already had across the industry, and we look forward to working with all partners to develop an independent, open-source framework."

“The collaborative nature of Unified ID 2.0 allows for every type of digital publisher to participate, which is why we’re thrilled to see fuboTV join many others across the industry,” said Michelle Hulst, chief operating officer, The Trade Desk. “By coming together and creating an interoperable, open source solution, we are improving the digital advertising experience across all digital media. The opportunity Unified ID 2.0 presents for connected TV has taken a big step forward with this announcement.”

Unified ID 2.0 is being built in collaboration with leading industry associations and partners, and will be managed by an independent governing body. For more information about Unified ID 2.0, please visit the Unified ID solution site.

About fuboTV

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment - more than any other live TV streaming platform (Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and was the first virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. fuboTV was also the first U.S. virtual MVPD to enter Europe with the 2018 launch of fuboTV España. fuboTV launched fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring live sports and award-winning original programming, in 2019.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

fuboTV Joins Digital Ad Industry’s Unified ID 2.0 Initiative as Connected TV Partner fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its support of the open-source, interoperable identity solution, Unified ID 2.0, in collaboration with The Trade Desk and other companies across the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
fuboTV to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 2, 2021
29.01.21
3 Aktien, die mit guten News ins Jahr 2021 gestartet sind
29.01.21
fuboTV Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
28.01.21
fuboTV Announces Proposed Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
12.01.21
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
08.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against fuboTV Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07.01.21
2.000 € zur Hand? Hier sind 3 Aktien, mit denen du sie 2021 verdoppeln könntest

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:03 Uhr
48
fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen